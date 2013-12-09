BEIJING Dec 9 China is poorly prepared to
tackle the impact of climate change that presents a serious
threat to the country, thanks to a lack of planning and public
awareness, the government said on Monday.
The world's most populous country already faces challenges
from weather extremes, with 2,000 people dying on average each
year since the 1990s in natural disasters that are set to get
worse, China's powerful economic planning agency said.
"Our country is a developing nation with a large population,
complex climate conditions and a weak environment (situation),"
the National Development and Reform Commission said in a report.
"Climate change is already a serious threat to food, water,
ecological and energy security, and to people's lives and
property," it added.
"The mission to deal with climate change is very arduous,
but knowledge in society and ability to do this are weak across
the board."
China is seeing more droughts in its northern region, with
typhoons arriving earlier, wetlands drying up and sea levels
rising, said the document, published in coordination with
several ministries, including the Agriculture Ministry.
"In the future the rising trend of temperatures will become
even more obvious, there will be even more unfavourable impacts
(from climate change), and if effective measures are not taken
the losses from disasters caused by extreme weather will be even
more serious," the agency added.
Government steps to mitigate climate change range from
building more reservoirs, providing better protection to forests
and wetlands to improving weather warning systems, but the
overall picture was not optimistic, the planner said.
"Although our work at dealing with climate change has
achieved some successes, basic abilities have yet to be raised
up, and there are many weak links in our work," it added.
China was unable to protect basic infrastructure, such as
power and water supplies, from extreme weather events, and flood
prevention efforts need to be spruced up, it said.
A coal-dependent manufacturing base has made China the
world's biggest contributor to climate change, while high and
rising local air-pollution levels have sparked widespread public
anger nationwide.
In recent months, officials have outlined new policies to
fight the problem, on top of steep renewable energy targets in
the current five-year plan.
China's pollution is expected to continue growing well into
the next decade, albeit at a slower pace, as it has little
choice but to rely on fossil fuels to develop its western
interior.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)