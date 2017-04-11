BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 11 China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised nations to honour the financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Following a meeting in Beijing, climate change ministers from the major emerging economies also expressed an "unwavering commitment" to the global effort against climate change. (Reporting by Elias Glenn Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.