BEIJING, April 11 China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised nations to honour the financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Following a meeting in Beijing, climate change ministers from the major emerging economies also expressed an "unwavering commitment" to the global effort against climate change. (Reporting by Elias Glenn Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)