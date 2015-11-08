BEIJING Nov 9 To get a sense of how hard it is
to measure greenhouse gas emissions in China, it pays to visit
the Deqingyuan poultry farm on the outskirts of Beijing, where
streams of chicken manure are piped from wooden sheds to an
industrial gas digester that rises above the ground like a
tethered balloon.
Turning waste into kilowatts qualifies Deqingyuan for
valuable carbon credits under a UN-backed scheme known as the
Clean Development Mechanism. The digester turns all that chicken
slurry into natural gas, powering a nearby electricity station
and supplying fuel to 39 surrounding villages.
Yet calculating those emissions requires a 54-page,
UN-certified rulebook, a methodology that factors everything
from the amount of methane removed from the manure to local
temperatures and animal weight to come up with a figure.
And that cumbersome process can mean Deqingyuan's emissions
savings vary wildly - sometimes by as much as 20 per cent.
"I don't know how they calculate the figure but there were
many researchers from universities who came to assess it," said
Vincent Wei, a marketing manager at Helee Bio-Energy
Technology, which built the plant.
Precise data collection is a tricky business everywhere, as
the Volkswagen scandal over discrepancies between the German
auto company's emissions claims and the real world performance
of its engines has shown.
But getting accurate emissions data is crucial for
governments seeking a global climate accord in Paris this
December. Negotiators say that, to succeed, any agreement must
be built upon "measurable, reportable and verifiable" statistics
in order to assess whether countries are on track to meet their
emissions targets.
And getting a better grasp of the right numbers is
particularly crucial in the case of China, which is widely
assumed to be the world's largest carbon emitter. China's energy
use is so great that even minute errors in data can translate
into a difference of millions of tonnes of emissions.
No one currently knows how many tonnes of carbon China emits
each year. Its emissions are estimates based on how much raw
energy is consumed, and calculations are derived from proxy data
consisting mostly of energy consumption as well as industry,
agriculture, land use changes and waste.
Many outside observers view the accuracy of those figures
with skepticism.
"China's contribution (to the global climate plan in Paris)
is based on CO2 emissions but China doesn't publish CO2
emissions," said Glen Peters, senior researcher at the Center
for International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo.
"You're left in the wilderness, really."
Demands for better data played a major role in the failure
of the 2009 Copenhagen conference, when China and several
developing nations balked at providing the rest of the world
with detailed data, claiming it would be an intrusion on their
sovereignty.
The last time Beijing produced an official figure was in
2005, when it said its emissions stood at "approximately" 7.47
billion tonnes. And while it has promised that emissions will
peak by 2030 at the latest, experts say the statistical
uncertainty is so great that forecasts on what that peak means
can vary from 11 to 20 billion tonnes a year.
That margin is greater than the entire annual carbon
footprint of Europe.
COUNTING CARBON
At the moment, no country has the technology or the budget
to completely track exact greenhouse gas emissions in real time.
The International Energy Agency and other energy
organizations operate a centralized reporting and analysis
system using unified statistical methodologies and reporting
schedules.
The European Union's emissions trading market, for example,
also operates mainly on estimates based on the amount of carbon
in energy burned. But the Europeans say monitoring and
measurement of the roughly 11,000 power stations and industrial
plants in 31 countries that comprise the system are stricter
than what occurs in developing nations.
"Every single source that could have emissions connected to
it has to be identified and controlled," said Halvor Molland,
director of information at Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro which also follows UN guidelines and says its numbers are
verified by outsider companies.
"Even if we have a fire drill and we use diesel to set a
small fire we have to calculate the amounts," he said. "These
are chemical reactions so we know that if you set fire to one
litre of diesel you know how much carbon will come out."
China's data reporting is managed by hundreds of
organizations, and the methodologies and data at the local
government and industry level often conflict with the country's
National Bureau of Statistics. For example, coal production data
accumulated from 26 provincial governments in 2013 was 500
million tonnes more than the NBS report of 3.65 billion tonnes.
There are different understandings about which firms should
be monitored. Small-scale businesses that fall below the NBS
threshold are routinely excluded from calculations, and many
small, illegal coal mines conceal their production in order to
avoid shutdowns.
China is the only country apart from Russia to use raw coal
production rather than sales to calculate overall output, which
fails to account for the losses that accrue during processing
and transportation and also ignores waste products like gangue,
which could account for around 18 percent of raw coal output.
These gaps could mean that China's emissions are actually
being overestimated, a government researcher said.
All this riddles the system with imperfections. A study
published last month by the magazine Nature suggested China's
emissions could have actually been exaggerated by as much as 14
percent because of faulty assumptions about the quality of
China's coal.
Bureaucratic rivalries also lead to clashing data. Climate
negotiations are run from the National Reform and Development
Commission, which determines what data to publish.
"All the emission estimates officially come from the NDRC
rather than from the statistics bureau," says Dabo Guan, a
professor of climate change economics at the University of East
Anglia. "The NDRC is in charge of the whole climate change
negotiations and they have to fight for the best position for
China, so they have their concerns about what can and cannot be
published."
"The Chinese government likes to hold authority over data
for fear that different numbers than those from official sources
could lead to social unrest," says Angel Hsu, a professor with
the Yale School of Forestry And Environmental Studies, who has
researched the poor quality of Chinese data.
"China claims they don't have the human capacity to maintain
and run the monitors," she says. "But they were monitoring air
quality for over a decade; they just didn't release it because
they were worried that it would lead to social unrest."
PROMISES
Officially, China says it recognizes the need to produce
better data. It promised the United Nations in June to train
auditors to collect better data and to produce "regular"
national carbon numbers.
"The Chinese government has been funding studies into the
carbon inventory - it needs to know its real level of emissions
in order to reduce it," said Xi Fengming, a researcher with the
China Academy of Sciences (CASS) who has spent the last six
years researching the country's total carbon levels.
Xi says China had made great strides since 2012 to improve
the way its numbers are collected, including crackdowns on
illegal coal production and the statistical fraud by
energy-intensive enterprises. It has been experimenting with
drones to detect carbon dioxide build-ups in urban areas, and
has launched pilot projects to measure energy consumption levels
in real-time at industrial facilities.
Researchers say that measuring emissions from the energy
sector, which amount to around 70-80 percent of China's total,
is critical to getting a good overall picture of the country's
overall emissions.
"If China's energy data is good, then the carbon data will
be more or less accurate," said Xi.
Another impetus for improvement is China's impending cap and
trade carbon market, which the country has promised to create by
the end of 2017: markets require accurate baselines and data to
operate properly. Some observers blame the failure of China's
attempt a decade ago to create an emissions market - this one in
sulphur permits models on the US sulphur market - on the lack of
accurate acid rain data.
Getting there remains a daunting task.
"There are more than 30 provinces and 2,000 cities and we
need more companies to do third-party work and more specialist
staff at companies who know how to report the data," said Xi.
And real-time emissions monitoring is unlikely - in even the
medium-term.
"So far there is no regulation to force companies to install
direct GHG monitoring devices on site and I don't think that
will be the trend any time soon," said Richard Mao with the
Environomist carbon consultancy in Beijing.
In that regard, China faces the same constraints as the
world's leading economies in the West.
"It may," Mao says of the technology needed to get it right,
"just be too costly."
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in OSLO; Editing by
Bruce Wallace)