BEIJING Aug 14 The Tibetan plateau, whose
glaciers supply water to hundreds of millions of people in Asia,
were warmer over the past 50 years than at any stage in the past
two millennia, a Chinese newspaper said, citing an academic
report.
Temperatures and humidity are likely to continue to rise
throughout this century, causing glaciers to retreat and
desertification to spread, according to the report published by
the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Tibetan Plateau
Research.
"Over the past 50 years, the rate of temperature rise has
been double the average global level," it said, according to the
report on the website of Science and Technology Daily, a
state-run newspaper.
Glacier retreat could disrupt water supply to several of
Asia's main rivers that originate from the plateau, including
China's Yellow and Yangtze, India's Brahmaputra, and the Mekong
and Salween in Southeast Asia.
In May, Chinese scientists said Tibetan glaciers had shrunk
15 percent - around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) - over
the past 30 years.
The new report said a combination of climate change and
human activity on the plateau was likely to cause an increase in
floods and landslides there. However, rising temperatures had
also improved the local ecosystem, it said.
The scientists urged the government to work to reduce human
impact on the region's fragile environment.
But Beijing is building a series of large hydropower
projects there, with construction of several mega-dams expected
to start by 2020. China has built thousands of dams in the past
few decades in a bid to reduce its reliance on imported fossil
fuels.
India, too, is planning a number of hydro plants along the
Brahmaputra river - more than 100 proposals are under
consideration - as the country strives to boost electricity
generation.
