By Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev
| BEIJING, June 3
BEIJING, June 3 China, the world's biggest
emitter of climate-changing greenhouse gases, will set an
absolute cap on its CO2 emissions from 2016, a top government
adviser said on Tuesday.
The target will be written into China's next five-year plan,
which comes into force in 2016, He Jiankun, chairman of China's
Advisory Committee on Climate Change, told a conference in
Beijing.
"The government will use two ways to control CO2 emissions
in the next five-year plan, by intensity and an absolute cap,"
he said.
The move will be the first time China puts absolute limits
on its CO2 emissions, which have soared 50 percent since 2005.
He's statement comes the day after the United States, the
world's second-biggest emitter, for the first time announced
plans to rein in carbon emissions from its power sector, a move
the Obama administration hopes can inject ambition into
slow-moving international climate talks.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)