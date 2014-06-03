BEIJING, June 3 A senior adviser to China's
governmnent on climate change said on Tuesday that the notion of
imposing an absolute cap on its CO2 emissions from 2016 was "my
personal view" and not yet official policy.
He Jiankun, Chairman of China's Advisory Committee on
Climate Change, had earlier told a conference in Beijing that
the government intended to impose a cap as part of policy to
reduce emissions. Such a move would amount to a potential
breakthrough in tough U.N. climate talks.
But He later told Reuters: "What I said today was my
personal view. The opinions expressed at the workshop were only
meant for academic studies. What I said does not represent the
Chinese government or any organisation."
