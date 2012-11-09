BEIJING Nov 9 CNOOC Ltd, China's top offshore oil and gas producer, said on Friday it is confident of winning regulatory approval from Canada this year for its $15.1 billion bid for energy producer Nexen .

CNOOC Chairman Wang Yilin said it was normal for the Canadian government to extend its review for the bid, adding he expects the deal to be completed by year-end.

Wang was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Communist Party congress in Beijing.