BEIJING Jan 15 Two Chinese state-owned energy
companies have signed a strategic cooperation framework
agreement on offshore oil and nuclear power.
China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and China
General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) have agreed to "promote
the organic fusion of the offshore oil industry and the nuclear
power industry", CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd, said on
its microblog on Friday, without disclosing any more details.
A CNOOC spokesman was not immediately able to comment
further.
CGN has been developing for maritime use a small modular
nuclear reactor called the ACPR50S, which would be able to
provide power to offshore oil and gas exploration and
production.
It expects to begin constructing a demonstration project in
2017, according to a statement on its website.
