BEIJING Jan 13 China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC) has started seismic operations at its first
onshore shale gas project, the near monopoly in China's offshore
oil and gas development said, joining other state majors to
scour for unconventional energy.
CNOOC Ltd, which runs CNOOC's oil and gas
businesses, will undertake the exploration and development work
in the 4,800-square-kilmetre block in eastern Anhui province,
CNOOC said.
China's onshore oil and gas exploration and production are
dominated by PetroChina and Sinopec
.
The world's largest energy consumer now treats shale gas as
a resource independent from conventional hydrocarbons, which
could facilitate the introduction of policies to bring in more
firms to develop the potentially huge resource.
Although it has yet to start commercial shale gas
production, China has set an ambitious target to pump 6.5
billion cubic metres by 2015 and 80 bcm by 2020, equivalent to
around 80 percent of the country's estimated total gas output in
2011.
