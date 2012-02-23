BEIJING Feb 23 Stated-owned China
National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is negotiating with Uganda to
participate in the African country's first refinery, the China
Daily reported on Thursday.
CNOOC, together with the British oil company Tullow Oil Plc
and French oil major Total SA, would invest in
the refinery, which had a total projected cost of $1.5 billion,
the newspaper said, citing Elly Karuhanga, chairman of the
Uganda Chambers of Mines and Petroleum.
The parties were still discussing the division of the
investment, it said.
The report said the refinery, expected to start operations
by 2015, was being built in conjunction with exploration of the
Lake Albert Basin, which would supply much of its oil.
The China Daily said the three companies investing in the
refinery would have a one-third interest in each of the basin's
three blocks.
Tullow Oil said on Tuesday that a long-awaited $2.9 billion
deal to bring in Total and CNOOC as partners to develop its oil
fields in Uganda had been concluded, paving the way for
commercial oil production to start in the African country.
The group will now focus on a $10 billion plan to start
pumping oil from huge reserves discovered on the shores of Lake
Albert. Early production is scheduled to start in 2013 before
ramping up to a major production phase in 2016.