BEIJING Feb 21 China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas
producer, is planning a logistics hub in Dubai to minimise
possible disruptions from geopolitical risks in the Middle East
and North Africa, the China Daily reported on Tuesday.
CNPC, state-owned parent of PetroChina Co Ltd
, plans to build an industrial park of 200,000 square
meters in Dubai's Free Zone, with production lines for
engineering equipment, the newspaper said, citing a CNPC source
with direct knowledge of the issue.
It said the company would use the park as an equipment store
in the event of an emergency withdrawal from the Middle East and
North Africa.
CNPC has a strong presence in the region, developing large
oilfields from Iraq to Sudan. When unrest emerged in Libya early
last year, CNPC halted production, sealed equipment in the North
African country and evacuated its 391 Chinese employees after
some project camps and operating sites were attacked.
Equity oil output from overseas projects operated by CNPC
topped a record 1 million barrels per day last year, in line
with targets.
