BEIJING Feb 2 Top Chinese oil producer, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), will sell 60 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) worth of bonds in three batches over the next few months, underwriting sources said on Thursday.

The first batch, worth 20 billion yuan and likely including seven-year and 15-year bonds, would be issued this month, the sources said.

Underwriters of the first batch included Galaxy Securities, Hongyuan Securities and China International Capital Corp, the sources said. ($1=6.3 Yuan) (Reporting by Kang Xize and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)