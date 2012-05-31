BEIJING May 31 State-owned China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has for the first time accepted outside
investment in its gas business in response to government calls
to open energy and other infrastructure projects to private
investors.
Chinese firms have long been effectively shunned from
industries such as energy, banking, telecom and railways but
Premier Wen Jiabao has been keen to open these sectors to
private investment.
The parent of PetroChina on
Wednesday signed an agreement with several state and private
investors to co-fund the third West-to-East gas pipeline that
would take central Asian gas to China's southeastern coast.
"CNPC has made an audacious innovation in the business mode
of the third West-to-East gas pipeline by introducing outside
investors, changing the previous method of funding all projects
itself," the top Chinese oil and gas producer said in a press
release.
It did not elaborate on the investment structure.
The project would cost 116 billion yuan ($18.25 billion) and
CNPC would contribute 32.5 billion yuan, or 52 percent of
registered capital, to the yet-to-be-established joint venture,
the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.
The National Social Security Fund, Urban Infrastructure
Industry Fund and Baosteel Group each will contribute 10 billion
yuan, the newspaper said.
The National Social Security Fund is a state pension fund,
and Urban Infrastructure Industry Fund was launched in March by
the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, a lobby group
for private businesses.
Baosteel Group is the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel
and China's third biggest mill by production.
The third cross-country gas pipeline, including one trunk
line and eight branches, will span more than 5,000 km from the
northwestern boarder in Xinjiang to coastal Fuzhou, capital of
Fujian province in the southeast, and have transportation
capacity of 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, the same as
the second line that was put in use in late 2009.
CNPC's first West-to-East pipeline has an annual capacity of
17 bcm.
Jiang Jiemin, chairman of both CNPC and PetroChina, said
last week that the construction of the third pipeline will be
completed in two to three years.
CNPC's oil and gas businesses are mainly operated by
PetroChina.
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
