* Four execs at top Chinese oil firm being investigated
* Comes amid push by country's president to combat graft
* Communist Party reiterates need to root out corruption
By Chen Aizhu and Charlie Zhu
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 27 A high-level
government probe into corruption at China's leading oil and gas
firm widened on Tuesday, with three additional senior officials
at the state-run giant being investigated over alleged
wrongdoing.
The announcement by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees China's state
companies, followed a notice the day before on a probe into
another top official at China National Petroleum Corporation
(CNPC), parent of Hong Kong-listed PetroChina Co.
The three senior officials have been put under investigation
for "severe breaches of discipline," SASAC said, employing the
shorthand the Chinese government uses to describe graft.
The investigations, which come amid an anti-corruption
campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping, were announced shortly
after the close of the trial of Bo Xilai, once a rising
political star who is now awaiting a verdict on charges of
corruption, bribery and abuse of power.
The Bo trial, with the details it yielded of alleged excess
funded by bribes given by business executives seeking to curry
favour with Bo, have shone a spotlight on China's struggle with
corruption, giving Xi an incentive to show he is tackling it.
SASAC said CNPC group deputy general manager Li Hualin,
vice-president of listed unit PetroChina Ran Xinquan, and
PetroChina chief geologist Wang Daofu are all under
investigation. It did not detail the accusations against them.
On Monday, the Ministry of Supervision said CNPC
vice-president Wang Yongchun had been put under investigation
for disciplinary breaches, without going into further detail.
A CNPC spokesman confirmed that Wang Yongchun had resigned
from his post. PetroChina said in a filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange that Li, Ran and Wang Daofu had also resigned.
None of the four individuals was available for comment.
A PetroChina spokesman said the company "does not tolerate
any official involved in corruption or other crimes," but said
the investigation would not affect the company's operations.
Shares of PetroChina were suspended from trading earlier on
Tuesday pending the announcement on the investigation.
FADING STARS
The investigation into the state-owned firm's officials
appears to represent a widening of a campaign by President Xi to
tackle corruption at every level of government, which he has
said threatens the very survival of the ruling Communist Party.
"For many government agencies, corruption has become
endemic; institutional corruption is systemic," said Qiu Feng of
the Unirule Institute of Economics, a think-tank in Beijing.
Underscoring the difficulty of the task, the Communist Party
conceded in a statement following a meeting of its top
leadership on Tuesday that corruption was still rampant.
"The soil that breeds corruption still exists. The
anti-corruption struggle is still severe and complicated," it
said.
In recent weeks, China has launched a probe into graft in
the pharmaceutical sector that has led to accusations of bribery
against foreign drugmakers including GlaxoSmithKline,
which has said some of its senior Chinese executives appear to
have broken the law.
An investigation is also underway into a former senior
executive with China Mobile. The former head of
China's energy administration, Liu Tienan, who was removed from
his post in May on charges of corruption, is also expected to
face prosecution.
PetroChina's Ran was seen as a rising star in the company
after turning the Changqing oil and gas field in northern China
into a major producer.
Li, who was vice president of listed arm PetroChina, was
also chairman of Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, a rapidly
growing firm that specialises in the LNG business.
Li once served as secretary of Zhou Yongkang, who until last
year was the country's domestic security tsar and a member of
the Politburo Standing Committee, the top echelon of power
within the Communist Party. Zhou served as general manager of
CNPC from 1996-98.
Three of Zhou's other allies are currently under
investigation, including the deputy party boss of Sichuan
province, Li Chuncheng, who had for many years overseen
development of the province's prosperous capital, Chengdu.
However, Unirule's Qiu said the problem was so entrenched
that it would take more than a few investigations to root out.
"Just arresting a couple of leaders is not going to solve
the problem, though of course in the short term it will produce
a positive result," said Qiu.