BEIJING, June 29 China's top energy group China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has approved plans to restructure
its oilfield services business, the company said on Wednesday.
The move came one day after filings showed the company is
ready to sell some of its largest oilfield subsidiaries which
have reported declining revenues over the past few years.
On June 28, Xinjiang Dushanzi Tianli High & New Tech Co. Ltd
said it was in talks to buy CNPC's oilfield services
assets, which may include China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau and
China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp, according to
a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.
Neither CNPC or Xinjiang Dushanzi gave further details
regarding the restructure.
CNPC's upstream business has been crippled by a decline in
global crude prices, putting pressure on China's biggest oil
producer to cut costs and spin off money-losing businesses.
CNPC President Wang Yilin said the company would "make
efforts to streamline the oilfield services business and improve
its efficiency".
CNPC's listed unit PetroChina also sold off its pipeline
assets earlier this year.
Beijing has been seeking to gradually open up its massive
energy sector to private investors.
State companies such as CNPC and Sinopec have been a
breeding ground for corruption and have been criticised for
their monopoly in the oil and gas market.
Despite calls for state-owned enterprises to improve
efficiency, many industry insiders and experts say the sprawling
oil sector will opt only for incremental changes rather than for
a radical shake-up.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Gareth
Jones)