BRIEF-National Ranges FY loss narrows
FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago
Nov 22 China CNR Corp Ltd
* Says vice president Sun Kai resigns after reaching retirement age


NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
