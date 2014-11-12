SHANGHAI Nov 12 Chinese state-owned trainmakers
China CNR and CSR Corp
may merge their overseas units to create a single company
focused on winning deals abroad, the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Wednesday.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the
newspaper said the proposed merger could become a model for
other state-owned firms at a time when regulators want to
eliminate vicious competition between these companies for
overseas deals.
Officials from CSR Corp and CNR Corp declined to comment on
the report.
Shares in the two trainmakers have been suspended since Oct.
27 with state media citing merger discussions. In their latest
stock market filings, both firms said they were planning a
"significant event".
CSR and CNR have publicly clashed abroad while trying to
sell trains, undermining the government's efforts to export its
high speed rail technology. The government is also trying to
reform bloated state-owned enterprises, which dominate the
economy.
Last week, Mexico revoked a $3.75 billion high-speed rail
contract from a consortium led by state-backed China Railway
Construction Corp after its uncontested bid prompted an outcry
from lawmakers.
Premier Li Keqiang asked Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto at a meeting on Tuesday to "fairly" treat Chinese firms
and said that the bid results was completely just and
legitimate, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
