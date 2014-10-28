SHANGHAI Oct 28 China's top trainmakers, China
CNR and CSR Corp , are
planning to merge as the country aims to promote its high-speed
train technology abroad, the China Securities Journal reported
on Tuesday.
The state-owned firms halted trading on Monday and
subsequently issued a statement saying they would resolve "major
issues" as soon as possible. Trading would resume within five
working days, they added.
The state-sponsored China Securities Journal said the firms
had set up working groups to discuss the integration, and that
investment bank China International Capital Corp had been
appointed to oversee the reorganisation.
"The heads of CNR and CSR are in agreement on the companies'
integration," the newspaper quoted an industry source as saying.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)