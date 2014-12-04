SHANGHAI Dec 4 Chinese trainmakers China CNR
and CSR Corp have
submitted the first draft of a merger plan to the State Council
for discussion and approval, official news agency Xinhua
reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua was citing a source from the government's supervisory
body for state-owned firms, who it said did not provide more
details on the plan's contents.
The 21st Century Herald newspaper earlier on Wednesday,
quoting sources in the government and at the firms, said CSR
would buy all CNR shares via a secondary public offering, and
that the latter would delist from the stock market.
A CNR official contacted by Reuters declined to comment on
the reports and referred to the company's previous filings. CSR
did not immediately answer calls for comment.
Shares in the two firms have been suspended since Oct. 27
amid reports that the government is merging them to create a
giant able to compete with the likes of Germany's Siemens
and Canada's Bombardier for high-speed rail
orders abroad.
Last Friday, both firms extended their share suspensions,
citing the "complexity" of the matters both were dealing with
which they said may "result in significant asset restructuring".
