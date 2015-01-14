SHANGHAI Jan 14 Trainmakers China CNR
and CSR Corp said
share deals made by senior executives ahead of a merger
announcement was not insider trading as these executives did not
have prior knowledge of the reorganisation.
The state-backed companies, which announced they would merge
on Dec. 31 after an over two-month-long trading suspension, said
in regulatory filings late on Tuesday that they were responding
to local media reports alleging insider trading.
CNR said senior management of both firms, including CNR's
president and chairman and their relatives, conducted share
deals in the six months before trading was suspended on Oct. 27.
"The trading of shares by such relevant parties was carried
out based on their judgment on the securities market," CSR added
in its statement. "This is merely individual investment and has
no connection with the reorganization."
The companies said that they had checked with the regulator,
the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp, about the
trades and obtained explanations from the executives.
Shares in the firms, whose merger is expected to create a
company with a combined annual revenue of about 200 billion yuan
($32.27 billion), hit their 10 percent maximum daily trading
limit for six consecutive trading days after they resumed
trading on Dec. 31.
($1 = 6.1970 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)