Jan 2 China CNR Corp Ltd, the
country's second-largest listed train maker, has obtained
approval from Chinese regulators to issue shares in Hong Kong to
help raise funds for overseas and strategic investments.
CNR, whose bigger rival CSR Corp Ltd
is already listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai, plans to list up to
1.8218 billion H-shares, or about 15 percent of its total
shares, the official China Securities News reported in November.
The funds raised will be used for overseas investment and
development, globalisation of its equipment purchasing,
investment in promoting research and development, investment in
strategic new industries and increasing working funds, it said.
"The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission of the State Council's has agreed in principle for
the company's plans to issue H-shares on the main board of the
Hong Kong stock exchange," CNR said in a filing on the Shanghai
stock exchange.
No other details were available in the brief announcement
and the news came after Chinese markets closed on Thursday.
Shanghai-listed shares of CNR, whose nine-month revenues
fell 9 percent to 58.4 billion yuan ($9.6 billion), ended 0.6
percent lower at 4.89 yuan, lagging the main Shanghai composite
index's 0.3 percent fall.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Meg Shen in HONG
KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill)