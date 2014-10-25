SHANGHAI Oct 25 Sixteen workers were killed
after a coal mine collapsed in China's far western region of
Xinjiang, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday,
highlighting the poor safety standards in the world's biggest
coal producing country.
The accident occurred in the regional capital of Urumqi on
Friday night when 33 workers were underground, the report said
citing local officials.
Eleven workers were injured and six escaped, it added.
The report did not identify the name of the coal mine and
said the cause of the accident is being investigated.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world because of lax
enforcement of safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a
robust economy. Twenty two workers were killed in a coal mine
accident in southwestern China in June.
In an effort to eliminate outdated capacity and improve work
safety, China plans to shut down over 2,000 small-scale coal
mines by 2015.
