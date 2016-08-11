BEIJING Aug 11 China's plan to reduce its excess coal output capacity has fallen behind with leading producing provinces yet to cut, as Beijing acts on over supply damaging coal companies, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Thursday

"It is very likely that we can't get the job done by the end of the year," said the NDRC.

The authority said it would also push for government spending to help ease the pain for cash-strapped coal companies, under mounting pressure to reallocate their laid-off workers.

China said in February it expected to lay off 1.8 million workers in the coal and steel industries, or about 15 percent of the workforce.

Coal production capacity was cut by more than 95 million tonnes by the end of July, about 38 percent of this year's capacity reduction target of 250 million tonnes, the NDRC said.

Some 21 provinces have cut excessive capacity, but the authority said the progress was lagging by the end of July.

The laggards are five provinces including the biggest coal producing regions such as Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang province where no cuts have been made, according to the NDRC's official statement.

The authority wants deeper cuts in the following months, but it might miss the November deadline to complete this year's reduction, as the late start means one third of the jobs would be carried forward to December, it said.

It said Shenhua Group Corporation, China's biggest coal company, had completed its cut.

Shenhua saw a 19 percent profit drop in the first half of the year due to its price cuts in a competitive market, according to its financial report released this week.

The government is supporting banks to convert the coal company's non-performing loans to other assets backed securities, said the official statement, after the coal province Shanxi allowed offers of the country's first credit default swaps (CDS) last week. (reporting by Kathy Chen, editing by William Hardy)