BEIJING, March 3 The deputy general manager of Chinese coal conglomerate Kailuan Group is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline", the ruling Communist Party's watchdog said on Thursday.

The Central Commission of Discipline Inspection announced the investigation into Cai Niangeng using a form of words often used to denote corruption.

Kailuan Group is the parent of Kailuan Energy Chemical Co. .

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party's leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)