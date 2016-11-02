* Cold last winter, hot summer have hit China coal stocks
* Mining caps, low hydro levels force utilities to import
coal
* Mid-term outlook is for unusually cold weather
* No end to tight coal market seen until after winter
By Meng Meng and Henning Gloystein
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 2 As the first major cold
snap of the winter grips northern China this week, utilities are
desperately trying to overcome a shortage of the coal they need
to produce power as customers crank up heating to fight the
chill.
With coal inventories languishing below 20 days of use, well
under the five-year average, power companies will be forced to
stick with their record pace of imports for the rest of the
year, stoking an unprecedented rally that has seen international
prices more than double in 2016.
The rush for foreign coal used to make electricity showed no
sign of easing this week, with the Pacific benchmark Newcastle
coal price on Tuesday settling at its highest
since early 2012 at $114.75 per tonne.
One trader based in the major Rizhao coal port reported
North Korean coal offered at as much as 800 yuan ($118.29) per
tonne. The price could not be verified, but it would be almost
150 yuan above the current domestic market.
"The price is insanely high, but there is a market for it,"
said the trader, declining to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak to media.
The crunch comes after Beijing pushed to slash local coal
output as part of its 'war on pollution', underscoring the
challenges of balancing ambitions for clean air with the reality
of an economy that has relied so heavily on dirty fuels.
It also follows an unusually cold winter last year and a
blistering summer in some regions that drained inventories.
Chan Yijun, head of consultancy Shanxi Fenwei Energy, said
imports in the fourth quarter would remain at the all-time high
set over the previous three months at about 60 million tonnes.
Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows China's
seaborne coal imports were 20.03 million tonnes for October, the
biggest monthly total since Thomson Reuters started assessing
the figures in January 2015.
In the short term, that kind of appetite could push prices
up by another 100-200 yuan per tonne, an informal survey of five
traders and analysts by Reuters showed, despite the government
repeatedly saying there are no fundamentals to support further
gains.
ANOTHER COLD ONE
Thomson Reuters Eikon weather data shows temperatures in
Beijing are expected to remain around 2 degrees Celsius below
the seasonal norm until at least mid-December, piling pressure
on coal stocks.
Low hydro levels, including at the massive Three Gorges Dam,
have also been ramping up the burden on coal-fired power
generation.
In the first nine months of the year, China's accumulated
supply deficit for thermal coal was more than 138 million tonnes
compared with a surplus of 18.54 million tonnes in the same
period last year, data provided by Fenwei Energy showed. The
deficit is also more than the volume China imported in the first
three quarters of 2016.
That pushed weekly thermal coal inventory in early September
to its lowest level since 2008. Though it has climbed slightly
since, stocks have been hovering under 20 days of use since
April, levels considered critically low, data shows.
"Markets are worried that the pace of increase in coal
output is not matching the surge in winter demand," said Shanxi
Fenwei's Chan.
Only after the winter, well into 2017, will domestic stocks
likely be replenished as Chinese mines step up output again,
helping ease prices.
In a reversal of its previous pledge, China's state planner
has allowed 900 coal mines to boost thermal production, upping
output by 1 million tonnes per day.
It has also asked the nation's top coal miners to cap their
2017 supply contracts at or below current spot market levels,
sources said, a highly unusual move that reflects Beijing's
growing panic about runaway prices.
"A key question hanging in everyone's mind is how fast coal
mines can ramp up production to help relieve worries," said
Zhang Xiaojin, a Zhengzhou based analyst with Everbright
Futures.
($1 = 6.7630 Chinese yuan renminbi)
