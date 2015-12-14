BEIJING Dec 14 Violations of environmental
regulations for scrubbing coal emissions have cost Chinese power
producers 635 million yuan ($98.33 million) in lost subsidies
and fines under new regulations that came into effect in 2014,
the country's central planning commission said.
Authorities confiscated or deducted 589 million yuan
($91.20 million) worth of environmental subsidies and fined
companies 46 million for exceeding emissions standards, the
National Development and Reform Commission said late last week.
The costs are a sign that coal-dependant China still faces
an uphill battle ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent
anti-pollution standards.
"For the next step, we will urge the relevant companies to
strengthen improvements, push coal-burning power producers to
speed up upgrades and renovation of environmental equipment, and
guarantee de-sulphurisation equipment is operating normally, to
reach the targetted level of emissions," Shi Zihai, commission
spokesman told a news conference on Friday.
Under the 2014 regulations, coal-fired power plants receive
subsidies for using scrubbing technologies to reduce emissions
of sulphur, nitrogen oxide and dioxide, as well as smoke and
dust.
In May, the commission said regulators would inspect
producers over the summer for violations.
Last week the city of Beijing issued its first smog "red
alert," banning heavy vehicles, restricting the number of cars
on the road, advising schools to cancel classes, and requiring
outdoor construction to stop.
Coal is responsible for around 75 percent of power
generation in China, though the government has said it would cut
power sector emissions by 60 percent by 2020.
($1 = 6.4581 Chinese yuan renminbi)
