BEIJING, April 23 China needs to cut lending to
coal-related industries and shift more financing to cleaner
businesses in order to address a huge funding gap that is
hindering the country's war on pollution, a study drawn up in
part by central bank researchers said.
Some 2.9 trillion yuan ($468 billion) a year was required
over the next five years to boost clean energy and tackle
pollution, said the study published on Thursday by the Financial
Research Institute of the People's Bank of China and
Greenovation Hub, a non-governmental organisation.
The researchers found that bank loans to the coal sector
rose sharply from 2012 and more than doubled in 2013, a period
when growth in Chinese energy demand remained high and coal
firms were rapidly expanding.
After reviewing loans made to 168 Shanghai-listed companies,
the report found that 5.5 trillion yuan went to borrowers
specialising in coal mining, coal-fired power generation, coal
chemicals and building materials from 2008 to March 2014.
However, the cheap loans have saddled the sector with a
massive capacity glut that has brought down prices, especially
with coal consumption falling for the first time in more than a
decade last year.
Banks are already under pressure to cut lending to
oversupplied industrial sectors and many loan applications from
small and highly energy-intensive coal firms have been rejected.
But the report said regulators should crack down harder on
financial institutions that continue to lend money to polluters,
adding that cutting coal-related lending to 40 percent of the
2013 level would help bring coal consumption down to around 4
billion tonnes by 2020.
China aims to cap consumption at 4.2 billion tonnes by that
year and reduce coal's share of the total energy mix to
62 percent from 65 percent.
The authorities have struggled to encourage banks to lend to
cleaner businesses, which lack collateral.
"Most banks have no clue how to evaluate the cost of the
environmental impact from projects," said Yuan Jia, a researcher
with the institute.
Outstanding loans to energy conservation and environmental
protection projects had reached 416.2 billion yuan by June 2014,
just 6.43 percent of total bank lending from China's 21 major
banks, according to the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
"(China) should offer easy access for (clean) energy
companies to borrow money at a lower rate, build a green
investment bank and issue green bonds to direct investment into
green and clean businesses," the report said.
