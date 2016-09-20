BEIJING, Sept 20 Banking institutions in China's
Shanxi province have boosted funding to coal firms in the
northern province via underwriting or purchases of corporate
bonds by 23 percent since the start of the year, the local
banking regulator said.
Banking institutions have underwritten or bought 38 billion
yuan in corporate bonds from coal companies so far in 2016
versus last year, bringing total funding for the sector to 206.5
billion yuan ($31 billion), the Shanxi branch of China's banking
regulator said in a press release on Tuesday.
Heavy industries such as coal and steel have languished in
China due to an industry downturn, and the companies are under
pressure from Beijing to cut excess capacity by shutting down
mines and plants.
While banks have grown wary of lending to the two sectors,
the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), the country's
banking regulator, has given lenders some latitude to manage
their lending.
The industry ministry has also said China would provide 100
billion yuan this year to help handle layoffs. Shanxi has
awarded 947.78 million yuan to six major coal enterprises this
year for shutting down surplus capacity, one of the firms said
earlier this month.
The cuts in coal capacity do not have a great impact on the
province's banks, Shanxi CBRC Vice President Wang Zhigang told
reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.
"The impact on banks can be controlled," he said.
($1 = 6.6699 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ma Rong and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)