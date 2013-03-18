SHANGHAI, March 18 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange will start official trading of the world's first coking coal futures contract on March 22, the exchange said on Monday, hoping to provide more tools for industry participants to hedge their pricing risks.

The exchange, which began trading the world's first metallurgical coke futures in 2011, received approval for the coal contract last week.

China is the world's largest coking coal consumer, with some 15-20 percent of its annual 550 million tonnes of consumption depending on imports.

