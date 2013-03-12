(Adds details)
BEIJING, March 12 China's Dalian Commodity
Exchange (DEC) on Tuesday won approval for the launch of the
world's first coking coal futures contract, which it hopes will
help steelmakers, coal and coke producers to hedge price risks.
"The trading of coking coal futures will help improve the
pricing mechanism of the product," the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's stocks and futures
watchdog, said in statement on its website, www.csrc.gov.cn.
The exchange, based in northeastern city of Dalian, is
preparing for the formal launch of the futures contract, which
has already been approved by the State Council, China's cabinet.
The exchange, which began trading the world's first
metallurgical coke futures last year, hopes the new contracts
will allow the industry to hedge the steelmaking raw material.
The contract is part of the exchange's plan to introduce new
financial derivatives to help China, the world's largest
commodities consumer, have a more direct part to play in
pricing.
China is the world's largest coking coal consumer and some
15-20 percent of its annual 550 million tonnes consumption
depends on imports.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)