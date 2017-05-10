SHANGHAI May 10 China will force collieries to
plant trees, boost efficiency, cut down noise and seal off
facilities from the outside world as part of a new "green
mining" plan aimed at curbing pollution, according to a policy
document published on Wednesday.
In a comprehensive list of new rules covering coal, metals
and chemicals, as well as oil and gas, the Ministry of Land and
Resources said all newly built mines would be forced to meet
green requirements immediately, while existing mines will also
have to "upgrade" facilities.
The documents, published in conjunction with the environment
and finance ministries as well as China's securities and product
quality watchdogs, said coal firms would be forced to construct
"garden-style" mines with trees planted wherever possible in
mining areas.
"A completely closed management system covering the
production, transportation and storage of coal will be
implemented so that 'coal is extracted but not seen'," the
document added.
The ambitious plans contrast with past practice in China
where high prices and soaring demand encouraged coal miners to
build thousands of mines with little heed to safety or the
surrounding environment.
Regulators are now aiming to bring more order to the sector,
which accounts for around two thirds of total primary energy use
and three quarters of all power generation, curbing overcapacity
and illegal production and tackling air and water pollution.
China's smog-prone capital Beijing has already shut down all
its coal-fired power stations, while the surrounding province of
Hebei has promised to shut 51 million tonnes of annual coal
production over the 2016-2020 period.
The land ministry said raw coal washing rates would be
raised to 100 percent at new mines, while waste water recovery
rates would be brought above 85 percent.
Coal mines would be forced to set up dedicated research and
development platforms funded with no less than 1 percent of the
mine's income in the previous year, and will have to address
training for workers and work-related illnesses.
The rules will also compel metallurgical miners to set up
specialist storage sites for tailings to prevent them from
contaminating local land and water supplies.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)