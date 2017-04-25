BEIJING, April 25 Beijing will boost thermal
coal supplies to ensure prices return to a "reasonable" level
and raise inventories in preparation for higher summer demand,
the government said on Tuesday amid concerns about deepening
losses at the nation's utilities.
The statement comes after a meeting between the country's
state economic planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), and utilities on April 14.
It is the strongest sign yet that Beijing is seeking to
prevent a potential coal supply crisis in the world's top user
of the fuel during the hot summer months when power demand
increases.
