FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
China's top steel province to meet 2017 coal capacity cuts by Sept - paper
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Confident India will offer hosts England stern test
SPORTS
Confident India will offer hosts England stern test
Movie Review: Munna Michael
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Israeli raid, Jerusalem clashes ratchet tensions higher
WORLD
Israeli raid, Jerusalem clashes ratchet tensions higher
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 23, 2017 / 5:46 AM / an hour ago

China's top steel province to meet 2017 coal capacity cuts by Sept - paper

1 Min Read

Chinese national flags are flying near a steel factory in Wu'an, Hebei province, China, February 23, 2017.Thomas Peter/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Hebei province will likely meet its annual target for reducing coal capacity by the end of September, official newspaper Hebei Daily reported on Sunday, citing information from the provincial planning body.

Hebei, China's top steel producing province, expects to cut 12.38 million tonnes of coal capacity this year, well above its initial target of 7.42 million tonnes, the paper said.

China plans to cut 150 million tonnes of coal capacity in 2017 as part of efforts to tackle choking pollution. The National Development and Reform Commission said last week the country had cut coal capacity by 111 million tonnes by end-June.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.