HONG KONG Nov 15 China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had resumed production at all of its five underground coal mines suspended in September for safety inspection following an accident at a mine operated by its parent that killed at least 10 people.

"As at the date of this announcement, all of five suspended underground mines in Shanxi Province owned by the company have resumed their respective production," it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, adding the suspension would not have a material impact on the company's production.

Following the flooding accident, the Shanxi government suspended operations of all underground mines of its parent -- China National Coal Group Corp -- and five underground mines of the listed company for a safety inspection. None of the mines were allowed to resume production until they passed the inspection.

Shares of China Coal ended down 1.53 percent on Tuesday, versus a 0.82 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ken Wills)