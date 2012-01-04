SHANGHAI Jan 4 China's raw coal production in November rose 4.4 percent from a year ago to reach 321 million tonnes, while total output in the first 11 months of the year rose 11.6 percent to 3.46 billion tonnes, an industry website said on Wednesday.

Of the total year-to-date output, that from main state-owned coal mines reached 1.77 billion tonnes, up 12.1 percent from the same period last year, industry portal SXCOAL.com said, citing data from the China Coal Industry Association.

Following a two-year consolidation of the coal sector in Shanxi province, China's coal heartland, output has increased strongly as better technology boosts production efficiency. Consolidation efforts have also spread to neighbouring coal-producing regions such as Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia.

Under the government's five-year development plan, Beijing intends to consolidate its coal mining companies from around 11,000 to 4,000 firms, with eight to 10 major producers expected to account for nearly two-thirds of all output by 2015.

The National Bureau of Statistics does not publish monthly raw coal output figures along with other commodities. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)