SHANGHAI Oct 22 China's coal market will remain
amply supplied into the fourth quarter despite peak winter
consumption and the fundamentals are expected to remain much the
same in 2014, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the China
Coal Transportation Association.
China is the world's top coal producer and consumer.
Abundant domestic supplies has kept prices depressed, dampening
its appetite for imports.
Should China's economy grow at a weaker-than-expected pace
in 2014, the domestic coal market would easily tip into a state
of oversupply, the China Securities Journal quoted Bin Haoxiang,
director of the association, as saying at an industry
conference.
The association also said that China's coal consumption is
expected to grow by about 3 percent per annum and reach 4.8
billion tonnes by 2020, the Securities Times reported.
Coal arrivals into China in September slipped 0.9 percent
from August to 25.7 million tonnes, as a narrowing price
arbitrage has made overseas supplies less attractive. Imports in
the first nine months of 2013 rose 18.5 percent, down from 34
percent the same period last year.
China's steam coal prices edged higher last week, posting
their first weekly gain in 11 months as winter restocking by
utilities coincided with a two-week planned maintenance of the
main coal railway, and a pick up in the economy could be
buffering demand, traders said
Chinese domestic coal prices rose 1 yuan from a week ago to
531 yuan ($87.06) per tonne on Oct. 16, the first weekly gain
since November 7, 2012, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam
Coal index.
Although that has sparked hopes of a short-term price
recovery, trade sources said gains would be capped by plentiful
supplies, while a resumption of railway operations toward the
end of the month could again start to pressure prices.
"Major power plants are comfortably stocked and are unlikely
to increase their bids in the coming weeks given the annual
contract negotiations will be starting in early December," said
a Shanghai-based trader.
