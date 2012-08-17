* Asia including India took 5 mln T of S.Africa Jly coal
* Atlantic market share remains limited at 1.3 mln T
* China demand prevented slide in Richards Bay prices
(Adds graphic, market context)
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Aug 17 China's imports of South African
thermal coal rose to 2.1 million tonnes in July, nearly 35
percent of total shipments of 6.3 million tonnes, exporters
said.
Despite widespread defaults by Chinese trading firms and
end-users, China's coal imports have remained strong during the
past several months.
"It was a big import month for China," one exporter said.
China's record thermal and metallurgical coal imports in the
first half of this year were not enough to prevent thermal coal
prices from dropping to two-year lows in June or the slump in
metallurgical coal which began last month, suppliers said.
China imported 140 million tonnes of all types of coal in
the first half, a 65 percent rise on year-ago levels.
Indian spot demand has been steady but given the lack of
buying in Europe, if China had not taken increasing volumes from
South Africa, the Richards Bay FOB benchmark price would be
sharply lower than current levels of around $88-$90, traders
said.
India, which has been the biggest importing country of South
African coal for several years, took 1.7 million tonnes in July,
little changed from 1.6 million in the previous month.
Asia, including India, accounted for 5 million tonnes of
exports.
The Atlantic had for decades until 2006 been the largest,
key market for South African producers but its share has been
shrinking annually, displaced by cheaper coal from Colombia and
the United States.
The Atlantic market's share rose to 1.3 million tonnes from
830,000 tonnes in June.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Keiron Henderson
and David Cowell)