BEIJING, Sept 21 China imported 17.28 million tonnes of coal in August, up 4.94 percent compared with the same month of 2011 but down 14.5 percent from July, official data from the country's customs authority showed on Friday.

Imports stood at 150.34 million tonnes over the first eight months of the year, up 44 percent from the year-ago period.

China's coking coal imports reached 2.57 million tonnes in August, down 21.78 percent compared with last year. Year-to-date imports of the key steel-producing raw material stood at 34.14 million tonnes, 28.85 percent higher than last year.

Chinese coal buyers have grown increasingly cautious after falling prices in recent months forced them to try to defer shipments or renegotiate contracts.

Slowing Chinese demand has already eroded overseas prices. Australia's Newcastle spot index closed at $89.56 per tonne on Thursday, down from $91.01 per tonne last week, according to data provided by online trading platform globalCOAL. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)