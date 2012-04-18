BEIJING, April 18 China steam coal buyers were sitting on the sidelines in the spot coal market, while traders feared spot prices could fall further in the second quarter as sellers from as far away as the United States flock to Asia.

Utilities and traders said China could be well supplied until June and that buyers appeared to be biding their time to see if they could get a better deal on price.

Chinese power plants hold high stocks of around 20 days, while their coal burn rate has been slower-than-expected on the back of easing economic growth.

"There were hopes that we would see China return to the market this week, but that hasn't happened. The mood is bearish, and with increased supplies from everywhere, traders are in the worst position because even if they can place the cargoes, their margins are going to get very squeezed," said an Indonesian producer.

Traders at the Coaltrans conference in Beijing this week said few deals were heard to be done at the sidelines, even though buyers traditionally have used the meeting to book shipments for the summer months.

Chinese buyers are cautious about ordering summer supplies, because they are worried that they could end up paying demurrage charges if there was a lack of stockpiling space at the port, traders said.

"You see a lot more traders and producers here than Chinese buyers. There is no need for them to come because it is a buyers' market and they can be sitting in their offices and still receive a bunch of offers from everywhere," said a Singapore-based trader.

"It's going to be bad for the market if they don't return soon, because that means the window for summer sales is going to get shorter and shorter. Then the seasonal demand lull kicks in."

Some Chinese buyers are window shopping for late-June or July delivery cargoes, with price ideas at around $102-$103 a tonne CFR South China for 5,500 kcal/kg (NAR) coal, traders said.

Chinese coal prices inched up this week to 785 yuan ($120) a tonne, up 3 yuan from a week ago, while combined coal stocks at the four major ports in northern China fell 4 percent on the week to 12.1 million tonnes on April 15.

The slowdown in economic growth in China to 8.1 percent in the first quarter from 8.9 the previous three months has hit its demand for power, with industrial use accounting for nearly 85 percent of total consumption.

Trade sources said producers in the U.S. and Colombia are still aggressively pushing coal into Asia and that the deluge could pressure prices in the near term.

China has snapped up cargoes of Colombian and U.S. coal over the past month as cheap freight rates allow producers there to ship to Asia.

Their entry has marginalised Australian coal as many Chinese buyers to blend U.S. supplies, which tend to have higher sulphur content, with Indonesian supplies.

Still, some traders reckoned the recent uptick in freight rates could shut the arbitrage for U.S. and Colombian coal, which would help stabilise Asian steam coal prices.

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities have steadily risen the past week, as a spurt in grain activity pushed rates higher for panamax vessels, with the biggest moves on ships travelling the Atlantic to Pacific route.