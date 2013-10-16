(Adds year to date figures, year on year comparison,
association comment)
BEIJING Oct 16 China's total September coal
imports, including lignite, dropped 0.9 percent from a month
earlier to 25.7 million tonnes, data from the website of the
China Coal Transport and Distribution Association showed on
Wednesday.
Shipments in September were up 38.11 percent compared with a
year ago, the data showed. Total imports in the first nine
months of the year reached 238.76 million tonnes, up 17.6
percent.
"Domestic demand continued to grow in September but the
(market) share of domestic coal increased," the association
said.
While the decline in imports was relatively small, overall
coal sales increased in September, the association said, with
volumes from major mines over the Sept. 11-20 period reaching
47.43 million tonnes, up 13.4 percent compared with the previous
10 days.
The association's data did not give a breakdown on the types
of coal imported. The customs agency will release detailed
import and export data on Oct. 21.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing Paul Tait and Anupama
Dwivedi)