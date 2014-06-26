(adds context, Standard Chartered exposure)
BEIJING, June 26 China's Shanxi Coal
International Energy Group said on Thursday it was
suing Qingdao Decheng Mining and its parent company over missed
payments.
Shanxi Coal said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange it was suing six clients over a total of more than $177
million in missed payments. Of that total, $120.4 million of
overdue payments were in dollars, plus a further 352.5 million
yuan ($56.77 million).
Shanxi Coal did not specify how much it was owed by Decheng
Mining and its parent company, Dezheng Resources. No one at
Decheng Mining was immediately available to comment.
Decheng Mining is currently being investigated by Chinese
authorities over the alleged duplication of warehouse receipts
at Qingdao port, China's third-largest, to obtain multiple loans
secured against a single cargo of metal. Decheng Mining has not
commented on the investigation.
Standard Chartered said on Thursday it had about
$250 million worth of total commodity-related exposure around
Qingdao port.
Earlier this month, China's CITIC Resources Holding Ltd
said a court was unable to secure more than 100,000
tonnes of alumina it stored at the Qingdao port, estimated to be
worth $43 million.
The Qingdao scandal has rattled global metals markets,
reflecting market fears about business practices in China and
worries that the probe could extend to other ports and prompt a
crackdown on using metal as collateral for finance.
