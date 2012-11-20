SHANGHAI Nov 20 China's net coal imports in the first 10 months of 2012 stood at 217 million tonnes, up 39.5 percent from year earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Total coal stocks at major power plants stood at 93.7 million tonnes at the end of October, equivalent to 29 days of consumption, which is eight days more than at the same time last year. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by John Mair)