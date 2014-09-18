SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China's August coal production fell 0.98 pct from a year ago to 302 million tonnes, according to a trade website that cited data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Total output in the first eight months of 2014 stood at 2.55 billion tonnes, down 1.4 percent from a year ago, according to according to website Coalstudy.com. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)