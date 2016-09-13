BEIJING, Sept 13 China produced 278 million
tonnes of coal in August, down 11 percent from a year ago, as
producers responded to Beijing's clampdown on overcapacity,
government data showed on Tuesday.
Production in the first eight months reached 2.17 billion
tonnes, down 10.2 percent from the same period last year, the
National Bureau of Statistics said.
Coking coal production fell 5 percent on a year earlier to
39.13 million tonnes last month, with output in January to
August reaching 292.38 million tonnes, down 2.7 percent.
