BEIJING, Sept 23 China's state planner rejected a request on Friday by the nation's steel makers for coal mines to ramp up coking coal output to help ease supply tightness that has triggered a frenzied price rally, sources said.

At a hastily-called meeting on Friday in Beijing, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also gave the greenlight for 74 major miners to increase output of thermal coal, two sources familiar with the meeting said.

Coking coal is a key ingredient in steel making.

The NDRC did not respond to calls for comment. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)