BEIJING Feb 28 China produced 3.52 billion tonnes of raw coal in 2011, 8.7 percent more than a year earlier, the official People's Daily reported on Tuesday, citing figures from a national coal conference.

The conference also called for controls on coal consumption and measures to force industries to upgrade and improve energy efficiency, the newspaper reported.

The National Bureau of Statistics, which publishes China's commodities output and other data, does not regularly disclose raw coal production figures.

Energy consumption totalled 3.48 billion tonnes of standard coal last year, 7 percent more than a year earlier, the statistics bureau has said.

Of the total, coal consumption increased 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the bureau. It did not give an outright volume. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)