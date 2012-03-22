BEIJING, March 22 China's coal production capacity is targeted to reach 4.1 billion tonnes by 2015, with total output set at 3.9 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said in its 12th five-year plan for the sector issued on Thursday.

China, the world's top producer and consumer of coal, expects the sector's demand for coal in rail transportation to reach 2.6 billion tonnes by 2015 and it will build 3 billion tonnes of capacity to prevent infrastructure bottlenecks, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The 2015 production target is a touch higher than the 3.8 billion tonnes reported by local media last year as part of the previous draft plans.

China, which produced 3.52 billion tonnes of coal in 2011, has proven coal reserves of 3 trillion tonnes and consumed some 3.7 billion tonnes of the resource last year. (Reporting by Jim Bai; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)