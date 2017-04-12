(Repeats earlier story for wider readership with no change to
text.)
BEIJING, April 12 China's embattled power
companies may receive a long-sought reprieve from rising coal
prices after the country's state planner ordered miners to
increase the share of supplies sold through lower-priced
long-term contracts.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in an
April 7 document, ordered coal companies and utilities to fix 75
percent of their total coal purchases through long-term
contracts by April 30, up from the current 60 percent, three
power utility officials who received the notice said this week.
Chinese thermal coal futures have rallied nearly 25
percent this year, hitting a record high of 648.60 yuan
($94.11) per tonne in March. Prices are surging on falling
domestic supply as China's government clamped down on illegal
mining and required miners to shut production as way to combat
pollution and overcapacity.
Requiring miners to commit to larger long-term volumes would
reduce costs for China's electric utilities, which have suffered
mounting losses in recent months as coal prices have climbed.
For the miners, the results are more mixed. Shifting to
long-term contracts, they will sell less supply at higher spot
prices. However, they do lock in sales for a majority of their
output near the high prices and gain firm outlets for their
supply.
"We would love to sign more long-term contracts with
utilities, but the problem is coal producers do not have enough
supply to sign with us," a senior manager with China Datang
Group told Reuters.
"The utilities sector has turned unprofitable since October
2016. We expect power companies to make a total loss of more
than 100 bln yuan due to the high cost of coal," he said.
Another source at China's Huaneng Group said
they have arranged meetings with coal miners, trying to secure
more supply before the NDRC deadline.
Following a surge in coal prices last year, Beijing capped
long-term thermal coal prices at 535 yuan per tonne for big
utilities from Dec. 1 - well below the spot market at the time.
Long-term contract prices were then adjusted gradually every
month, but remain at a 40 yuan per tonne discount to current
spot prices.
HARSH PUNISHMENT
In the document reviewed by Reuters, the NDRC said it will
penalize any suppliers or utilities who do not comply with the
deal terms.
Coal producers that default on more than 10 percent of
supplies for a contract and do not have at least 75 percent of
their sales through long-term contracts by April 30 will be
charged higher power prices.
Power companies that fail to take more than 10 percent of
their contracted supply under a long-term contract and do not
secure 75 percent of their supply on a long-term basis will
receive lower subsidies on power prices.
In addition, power companies that fail to reach the target
will be restricted in the direct power trading scheme.
The NDRC did not reply to Reuters inquiry for comments.
Spot coal prices for delivery to the Chinese port of
Qinhuangdao were $102.20 a tonne on April 3, according to
reporting service McCloskey. CO-FOBQHG-CN
($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)