BEIJING Dec 10 China's state planning
commission urged better enforcement of a ban on dirty coal,
calling for violators to be more vigorously punished, as the
world's largest energy consumer continues to grapple with
rampant air pollution.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) called
for the proper implementation of the ban on the import and local
sale of coal with high ash and sulphur content, in a statement
dated for Nov. 30 and posted on its website on late Wednesday.
"Environmental protection departments should strengthen
inspections for enforcement of coal emissions meeting targets,
and more vigorously punish violations," the NDRC said in the
statement.
The ban on the import and sale of lower grade coals came
into effect in January 2015.
The restrictions are most stringent in the affluent and
polluted cities around the Pearl River Delta in the south, the
Yangtze River Delta in the east, and the capital city, Beijing,
in the north.
China relies on coal to provide 64 percent of its energy,
contributing to the choking smog smothering its major cities.
The capital issued its first air pollution "red alert" this
week, banning heavy vehicles, restricting the number cars on the
road, advising schools to cancel classes, and requiring outdoor
construction to stop.
China, also the world's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide,
has said it will cap coal consumption at around 4.2 billion
tonnes by 2020, lowering the fuel's share in its energy mix by
increasing the use of renewable energy.
(Reporting By Kathy Chen and Adam Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue)