BEIJING Oct 31 China's government has asked the
nation's top coal miners to cap the sales prices in their 2017
supply contracts at or below current spot market levels, sources
said, a highly unusual move that reflects Beijing's growing
panic about runaway prices.
At an emergency meeting on Thursday, the third with the coal
industry in a week, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) asked miners including the nation's largest,
state-owned Shenhua Group Corp, to agree to 2017 supply contract
prices at or below 12 cents per kilocalorie (kcal) for 5,000
kcal thermal coal and for 5,500 kcal thermal coal, two sources
who were briefed on the meeting told Reuters.
Those prices are equivalent to 600 yuan ($88.63) per tonne
and 660 yuan per tonne respectively, according to Reuters
calculations.
The sources asked to remain anonymous as they are not
authorised to speak to the press.
The NDRC did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 6.7696 Chinese yuan renminbi)
